FOREX-Dollar index hits 3-week high on hopes of U.S. tax cuts

* Greenback hits two-week peak vs yen after Trump-Abe meeting * Investors await Yellen's testimony before Congress (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 13 The dollar rose to a near three-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, lifted by hopes of U.S. tax cuts to stoke corporate profits and investments as well as bets on whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates more quickly. The greenback