Unilever, Lloyds help Britain's FTSE edge higher
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)
(NY CLOSE $1744.90, PREVIOUS LDN FIX $1724.00)
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.