European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
(NY CLOSE $1554.54, PREVIOUS LDN FIX $1579.50)
TORONTO, Feb 15 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, lifted by a surge in the price of coal for steelmaking, but said weaker demand in recent weeks was eroding prices and sales.
LONDON, Feb 15 Tata Steel's British workers voted on Wednesday to accept pension benefit cuts in return for safeguards on jobs and investment, although the Indian-owned firm's plan to spin off its entire pension scheme still faces regulatory hurdles.