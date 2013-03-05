OSLO, March 5 Norway's central bank sold the following government bond (NST 474) in a uniform price auction on Tuesday : Coupon: 3.75 pct Maturity: May 25, 2021 Settlement date: March 8, 2013 AUCTION DATE Dec 10, 2012 March 5 2013 YIELD (pct) 1.92 2.23 ALLOTMENT PRICE 114.10 111.32 SCHEDULED OFFER (bln NOK) 4.00 3.00 TOTAL BIDS (bln NOK) 8.864 6.404 ALLOTED (bln NOK) 4.00 3.00 BID COVER RATIO 2.22 2.13 NOTE: The Central Bank said that there was 15 percent allotment on lowest accepted bids.