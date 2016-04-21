FRANKFURT, April 21 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, holding them
at record lows as it prints money to lift the economy and raise
inflation.
Following are highlights of comments by ECB President Mario
Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.
ON BRITAIN'S EU REFERENDUM
"The participation of Britain in the EU is welcome ... (The)
possibility of Brexit has produced some sign of consequences on
the markets, for instance in the depreciation of sterling. We
expect volatility before the referendum .... As for the risk of
(Brexit) affecting the stability of the euro zone, the
assessment our staff is that the effect will be limited."
ON GERMAN CRITICISM OF LOW RATES
Q: German citizens are concerned about pension funds, which
depend on interest rate returns.
DRAGHI'S COMMENTS ON DAMAGE FROM LOW RATES:
"It is clear that pension funds and others, insurance
companies, are seriously affected by the low interest rates - I
would caution them not to blame on low rates everything that has
gone wrong in the sector - but they are seriously affected."
"Low interest rates are a symptom of low growth and low
inflation. If we want to return to higher interest rates we need
to return to higher growth and higher inflation. ... I recognise
that returning higher rates to savers will be difficult."
POLICY EFFECTIVE
"Bank credit has been going up since second quarter of 2014.
Rejections have been going down. This shows that our measures
have indeed been most effective."
MARCH POLICIES
"Our policies in March helped avoid second-round effects ...
from the global financial market turmoil ... The inflation rate
would have been negative this year."
(ECB VICE-PRESIDENT VITOR CONSTANCIO ON CHANGING SOVEREIGN
DEBT WEIGHTINGS):
"Our position ... has been that first, there is reason to
change the present system of zero risk-weights; second, that the
revision should not create undue turbulence in markets where
sovereign debt is used, such as the repo market and short-term
debt markets; thirdly, that it should be a change in the
international standard -- that any revision of the sovereign
debt risk-weight regime should be decided in an international
context to ensure a level playing field."
INFLATION OBJECTIVE
"Broad financial conditions have improved. Growth is
moderate but it is steady. ... We have got be very careful about
not losing focus on our objective: inflation near but below 2
percent.
"We keep the monetary policy stance decided on in March. Now
we concentrate on implementation ...
"If there were an unwanted tightening in broad financial
conditions, the Governing Council stands ready to act using ALL
the policy instruments available in our portfolio."
ON CRITICISM FROM GERMANY
Q: Mr. Draghi, how do you respond to the German criticism of
the ECB and personally of you of recent weeks and if you are
invited to speak at the Bundestag would you go along?
A: "We have a mandate to pursue price stability for the
whole euro zone, not just for Germany ... We obey the law, not
the politicians. This applies to all countries in the euro zone
...
"The Governing Council was unanimous in defending the
independence of the central bank. ... our policies are not very
different from the policies in the rest of the world. And our
policies work. They are effective. Just give them time ... of
course, if there were structural reforms, the time would be
quicker."
ON 'HELICOPTER MONEY'
"I said last month that we haven't really thought or talked
about it... It's a very interesting concept ... but we haven't
studied it.
"It clearly involves complexities, both accounting-wise,
legal-wise and it may mean different things to different people.
Then in answering an MP who asked me about the same question two
days ago, I said the concept is fraught with operational, legal
and institutional difficulties.
"The bottom line is that we have never discussed it."
STRUCTURAL POLICIES MUST CONTRIBUTE
"Other policy areas must contribute much more decisively
both at the national and at the European levels. Structural
policies are essential, given continued high structural
unemployment and low potential output growth in the euro area."
NEGATIVE INFLATION
"Inflation rates could turn negative again in the coming
months before picking up in the second half of 2016. Inflation
rates should pick up further in 2017."
GROWTH RISKS
"The risks to the euro area growth outlook still remain
tilted to the downside ...
"Uncertainties persist and relate in particular to
developments in the global economy and to geopolitical risks."
ECONOMIC RECOVERY
"(Data) point to ongoing output growth at a pace broadly
similar to that in the final quarter of 2015. Looking ahead, we
expect the economic recovery to proceed."
READY TO ACT AGAIN IF NECESSARY
"(The ECB) will continue to monitor closely the evolution of
the outlook for price stability and if warranted ... will act by
using all the instruments available within its mandate."
FINANCING CONDITIONS
"Broad financing conditions in the euro area have improved.
The pass-through of the monetary policy stimulus to firms and
households, notably through the banking system, is
strengthening."
MONETARY ACCOMMODATION
"Global uncertainties persist. Looking forward, it is
essential to preserve an appropriate degree of monetary
accommodation as long as needed."
CORPORATE BOND PURCHASES
"In June we will conduct the first operation of our new
series of targeted long-term refinancing operations, TLTRO II.
And we will commence purchases under our corporate sector
purchase programme."
RATES OUTLOOK
"We continue to expect them to remain at present or lower
levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon
of our net asset purchases."
