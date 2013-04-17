BRIEF-Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a MOU with Mimos Berhad
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 17- Belarus credit outlook revised from stable to positive; ratings affirmed at B-
- Foreign Long Term ratings outlook positive at B-
- Foreign Short Term ratings outlook positive at B
- Local Long Term ratings outlook positive at B-
- Local Short Term ratings oultook positive at B
* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.
MUMBAI, March 9 Some Indian banks are at risk of skipping coupon payments on their capital instruments despite recent easing of rules by the central bank and capital injection by the government into state-run lenders, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.