(Repeats to remove extraneous text in second paragraph) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Aug 26 The New York Stock Exchange invoked Rule 48 on Wednesday in an effort to speed up and smooth trading at the market open when exceptionally high volatility is expected. S&P e-mini futures rose 43.75 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones e-mini futures gained 347 points, and Nasdaq e-mini futures rose 107.5 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)