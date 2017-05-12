UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects Feb auto/parts sales percent change) WASHINGTON, May 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES March Feb March'17/16 Total Business 0.2 0.2 2.6 Manufacturers UNCH 0.2 1.4 Retailers 0.5 0.3 3.5 Autos/parts 0.9 1.0 7.8 Wholesalers 0.2 0.3 3.0 SALES March Feb March'17/16 Total Business UNCH 0.2 6.5 Manufacturers -0.1 0.2 5.3 Retailers 0.1 -0.2 4.9 Autos/parts -0.5 -1.5 4.6 Wholesalers UNCH 0.7 9.1 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES March Feb March'16 Total Business 1,840.8 1,836.9 1,794.0 Manufacturers 629.7 629.8 621.3 Retailers 616.5 613.5 595.6 Autos/parts 219.7 217.9 203.8 Wholesalers 594.6 593.5 577.1 SALES March Feb March'16 Total Business 1,361.0 1,361.0 1,278.4 Manufacturers 478.8 479.4 454.5 Retailers 416.7 416.2 397.1 Autos/parts 96.4 96.9 92.1 Wholesalers 465.5 465.4 426.7 Inventory-to- March Feb March'16 Sales Ratio 1.35 1.35 1.40 FORECAST: Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: U.S. March business inventories +0.1 pct HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources