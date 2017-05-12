(Corrects Feb auto/parts sales percent change) WASHINGTON, May 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES March Feb March'17/16 Total Business 0.2 0.2 2.6 Manufacturers UNCH 0.2 1.4 Retailers 0.5 0.3 3.5 Autos/parts 0.9 1.0 7.8 Wholesalers 0.2 0.3 3.0 SALES March Feb March'17/16 Total Business UNCH 0.2 6.5 Manufacturers -0.1 0.2 5.3 Retailers 0.1 -0.2 4.9 Autos/parts -0.5 -1.5 4.6 Wholesalers UNCH 0.7 9.1 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES March Feb March'16 Total Business 1,840.8 1,836.9 1,794.0 Manufacturers 629.7 629.8 621.3 Retailers 616.5 613.5 595.6 Autos/parts 219.7 217.9 203.8 Wholesalers 594.6 593.5 577.1 SALES March Feb March'16 Total Business 1,361.0 1,361.0 1,278.4 Manufacturers 478.8 479.4 454.5 Retailers 416.7 416.2 397.1 Autos/parts 96.4 96.9 92.1 Wholesalers 465.5 465.4 426.7 Inventory-to- March Feb March'16 Sales Ratio 1.35 1.35 1.40 FORECAST: Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: U.S. March business inventories +0.1 pct HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.