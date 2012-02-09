MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a fourth quarter profit of some 7.9 billion pesos ($564 million) on Thursday, a rise of 33.5 percent on the same period a year earlier.

The company said revenues for the October-December period were 34.3 billion pesos, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting By Veronica Gomez)