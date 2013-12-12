UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Company corrects figures in table) Nov 14 (Reuters)- Heki Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 914 mln 692 mln 1.10 (+32.1 pct) (+11.1 %) (+20.8 pct) Operating 109 mln 91 mln 174 mln (+19.4 pct) (+31.9 %) (+59.4 pct) Recurring 104 mln 91 mln 168 mln (+14.3 pct) (+35.7 %) (+61.5 pct) Net 73 mln 53 mln 96 mln (+38.1 pct) (+67.9 %) (+30.8 pct) EPS 125.33 yen 90.76 yen 172.73 yen EPS Diluted 125.05 yen Annual Div 10.00 yen nil Q2 Div nil nil Q4 Div 10.00 yen nil
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources