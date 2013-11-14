DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
ATHENS Nov 14 Greece's jobless rate remained unchanged at 27.3 percent in August, reflecting the impact of a six-year, austerity-fuelled recession, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
July's reading had been revised down to 27.3 percent from 27.6 percent previously.
The reading was more than twice the euro zone's average of 12.2 percent in September.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations