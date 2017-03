(Corrects to make clear inflation slowed from previous month)

BRASILIA May 21 Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.58 percent in the month to mid-May, slowing from an increase of 0.78 percent in the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The index had been expected to rise 0.56 percent, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)