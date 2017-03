(Corrects headline to TABLE-Tokyu Reit -6-MTH forecast from TABLE-Tokyu Reit 8957.T-2013/14 6-month results) Jul 26 (Reuters)- Tokyu Reit, Inc. (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended  Jan 31, 2014  Jan 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.25 6.40 Operating 3.25 2.82 Recurring 2.43 2.07 Net 2.42 2.07 EPS 12,400.00 yen 12,200.00 yen Div 12,400.00 yen 12,200.00 yen NOTE - Tokyu Reit, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on . (Reporting By Kuniko Nishikubo)