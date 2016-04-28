April 28 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit 74.76 billion yuan ($11.53 billion)

* Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.66 percent at end-March

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.87 percent end-March

Source text in English: bit.ly/24lJqe4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4816 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)