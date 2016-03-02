March 2 Basf Se
* Wintershall Norge AS, operator of production licence 611,
is in the process of completing the drilling of wildcat well
7224/2-1
* The well is dry
* The well was drilled about 25 kilometres northwest of the
7224/6-1 (Arenaria) discovery and about 240 kilometres north of
Hammerfest
* This is the first exploration well in production licence
611. The licence was awarded on 13 May 2011 (21st licensing
round)
* Partners in the licence include Faroe Petroleum
and Petoro
