* Wintershall Norge AS, operator of production licence 611, is in the process of completing the drilling of wildcat well 7224/2-1

* The well is dry

* The well was drilled about 25 kilometres northwest of the 7224/6-1 (Arenaria) discovery and about 240 kilometres north of Hammerfest

* This is the first exploration well in production licence 611. The licence was awarded on 13 May 2011 (21st licensing round)

* Partners in the licence include Faroe Petroleum and Petoro