Sept 3 Norway Petroleum Directorate:

* Premier Oil has drilled a dry wildcat well, 3/7-10 S, about 45 kilometres northeast of the Valhall field in the southern section of the North Sea

* The purpose with the well was to prove petroleum in the Upper and Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Ula and Bryne formations). The well did not encounter the Ula formation. The Bryne formation was encountered with a thickness of about 110 metres, of which 45 metres with moderate reservoir quality

* The well is the first exploration well in production licence PL 539, awarded in APA 2009

* Licence holders: Premier Oil (40%), Suncor (20%), DEA (20%), Dana Petroleum (12%) and Ithaca Petroleum (8%)

* The well was drilled by the drilling facility Maersk Guardian, which now will proceed to Fredrikshavn to be laid up (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)