BRIEF-Micron Technology says launched cash tender offer of $1 bln
* Micron Technology - on March 27, co launched cash tender offer of $1 billion in purchase price for 5.625 pct senior notes due 2026, among others - sec filing
Sept 3 Norway Petroleum Directorate:
* Premier Oil has drilled a dry wildcat well, 3/7-10 S, about 45 kilometres northeast of the Valhall field in the southern section of the North Sea
* The purpose with the well was to prove petroleum in the Upper and Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Ula and Bryne formations). The well did not encounter the Ula formation. The Bryne formation was encountered with a thickness of about 110 metres, of which 45 metres with moderate reservoir quality
* The well is the first exploration well in production licence PL 539, awarded in APA 2009
* Licence holders: Premier Oil (40%), Suncor (20%), DEA (20%), Dana Petroleum (12%) and Ithaca Petroleum (8%)
* The well was drilled by the drilling facility Maersk Guardian, which now will proceed to Fredrikshavn to be laid up (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - projecting 25 pct to 30 pct revenue growth in production services segment in the first quarter of 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mI5mnK Further company coverage: