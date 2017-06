Feb 3 Norway Petroleum Directorate says:

* Gas discovery at the Valemon field in the North Sea - exploration well 34/11-6 S in licence 193 D

* License 193 d is operated by Statoil Petroleum as

* Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 3 - 8 million standard cubic metres (sm3) of recoverable oil equivalents

* Statoil owns 50.55 pct of license 193 d, Petoro 30 pct, Centrica 13 pct and Norske Shell 6,45 pct Source text for Eikon: here

