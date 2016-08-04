Aug 4 Norway Petroleum Directorate:

* Det norske oljeselskap AS, operator of production licence 626, has completed the drilling of wildcat well 25/10-15 S

* The well is dry

* Well 25/10-15 S was drilled by the Mærsk Interceptor drilling facility, which will now proceed to drill wildcat well 25/2-18 S in production licence 442, where Det norske oljeselskapet AS is the operator

Partners in the license are Det norske, Tullow, MOL Norge and Fortis Petroleum