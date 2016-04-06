April 6 Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday:

* OMV Norge AS, operator of production licence 537, is in the process of completing the drilling of appraisal well 7324/7-3 S on the 7324/8-1 (Wisting) oil discovery in the Barents Sea.

* The well was drilled about 310 km north of Hammerfest.

* Before well 7324/7-3 S was drilled, the operator's resource estimate for the Wisting area was between 32 and 80 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalents.

* The well was drilled with a horizontal section of about 1400 metres. It encountered sandstones in the Stø and Fruholmen formations.

* The "Wisting Central Sør" segment has good reservoir properties in the Stø formation and moderate reservoir properties in the Fruholmen formation.

* Reservoir quality in the Stø formation in the "Wisting Central Vest" segment is also good.

* The oil/water contact was not encountered.

* The estimate of the discovery size will be updated based on evaluation of the new well data.

* A successful formation test was conducted in the Stø formation in the "Wisting Central Vest" segment.

* Maximum production rates were 762 Sm3 of oil and 48 310 Sm3 of associated gas per flow day through a 104/64-inch nozzle opening.

* Partners are operator OMV Norge with 25 pct ownership, Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS 20 pct, Petoro 20 pct, Tullow Oil 15 pct and Statoil 15 pct Source text for Eikon: here

