Nov 10 Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) says:

* Germany's VNG drills dry well near the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea

* Operator of the production licence VNG is in the process of completing the drilling of wildcat well 6406/12-5 S

* The well has been drilled about 33 kilometres southwest of the Njord field and about five kilometres southeast of the 6406/12-3 S (Pil) discovery in the Norwegian Sea

* Other partners in the licence include Spike Exploration, Faroe Petroleum and Pure E&P Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)