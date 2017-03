Aug 12 Norway Petroleum Directorate:

* E.ON drills dry well near the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea, well is known as Salander, or 6507/3-11 S

* License 650 is operated by e.on with a 35 pct stake while Statoil holds 40 pct and Tullow has 25 pct

* The well is the first exploration well in production licence 650. The licence was awarded in APA 2011 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)