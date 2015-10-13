BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Oct 13 Norway Petroleum Directorate says:
* Dry well southwest of the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea
* The well was drilled about 65 kilometres southwest of the Njord field and 35 kilometres southeast of the 6406/12-3 S and A discoveries (Pil and Bue)
* Repsol is operator with 40 percent
* Other partners are OMV and Petoro with a 20 percent stake each and VNG and Tullow Oil with 10 percent each Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.