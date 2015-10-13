Oct 13 Norway Petroleum Directorate says:

* Dry well southwest of the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea

* The well was drilled about 65 kilometres southwest of the Njord field and 35 kilometres southeast of the 6406/12-3 S and A discoveries (Pil and Bue)

* Repsol is operator with 40 percent

* Other partners are OMV and Petoro with a 20 percent stake each and VNG and Tullow Oil with 10 percent each Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)