UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 16 Norway Petroleum Directorate:
* ENGIE E&P Norge AS, operator of production licence 636, is in the process of completing the drilling of wildcat well 36/7-4 in the North Sea
* The well was drilled six kilometres northeast of the Gjøa field and 55 kilometres southwest of Fløro
* The well encountered an approx. 50-metre gas column and 60-metre oil column in the Agat formation. Reservoir quality ranges from very good in the top section to good in the lower section
* Preliminary estimation of the size of the discovery is between 4.3 - 11 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalents
* 1 Sm3 oil 6.29 barrels
* The licensees will consider a tie-in of the discovery to existing infrastructure on the Gjøa field
* ENGIE E&P Norge AS owns 30 pct, Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS 30 pct, Wellesley Petroleum AS 20 pct and Tullow Oil Norge AS 20 pct Source text for Eikon: here (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.