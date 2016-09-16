Sept 16 Norway Petroleum Directorate:

* ENGIE E&P Norge AS, operator of production licence 636, is in the process of completing the drilling of wildcat well 36/7-4 in the North Sea

* The well was drilled six kilometres northeast of the Gjøa field and 55 kilometres southwest of Fløro

* The well encountered an approx. 50-metre gas column and 60-metre oil column in the Agat formation. Reservoir quality ranges from very good in the top section to good in the lower section

* Preliminary estimation of the size of the discovery is between 4.3 - 11 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalents

* 1 Sm3 oil  6.29 barrels

* The licensees will consider a tie-in of the discovery to existing infrastructure on the Gjøa field

* ENGIE E&P Norge AS owns 30 pct, Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS 30 pct, Wellesley Petroleum AS 20 pct and Tullow Oil Norge AS 20 pct Source text for Eikon: here (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)