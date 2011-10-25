FRANKFURT, Oct 25 The European Central Bank made the following announcement regarding its latest liquidity absorbing operation: Tender Operation-Announcement Intended Volume: Reference Number: 20110117 Min Allotment: Transaction Type: Fixed Term Deposits Max Rate: 1.50 % Operation Type: Liquidity Absorbing Min Bid Amount: 1.00 mn Procedure: Quick Tender Max Bid Limit: Tender Date: 25/10/2011 Time for Submission of Bids: 12:05 Start Date: 26/10/2011 Maturity Date: 01/11/2011 Duration (days): 6 Auction Type: Variable Rate Tender Allotment Method: Multiple Rate

With this operation, the ECB intends to absorb an amount of EUR 169.5 bilion, corresponding to the amount of purchases under the Securities Markets Programme that were settled, and not yet matured, by Friday 21 October 2011. In this operation the number of bids is restricted to two per counterparty.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)