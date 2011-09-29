FRANKFURT, Sept 29 ABN AMRO's German unit Delbrueck Bethmann Maffei agreed To buy LGT's German business for an undisclosed Price, it said on Thursday. The deal would help Delbrueck Bethmann Maffei increase assets under management by 20 billion euros ($27 billion), it added. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)