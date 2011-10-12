DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 12 The German steel industry has cast doubt on its forecast for output growth of almost 4 percent this year, saying the cooling business cycle is weighing on orders.

"In the last few weeks the economic prospects have been dampened. The German steel industry is not immune to that," the industry body's president Hans Juergen Kerkhoff said at the world steel conference in Paris in a written statement released for publication on Wednesday.

The group's outlook so far of German steel production of 45.5 million tonnes remains within reach but is now at risk, Kerkhoff said, adding that last year's output of 43.8 million tonnes would be reached.

There are signs that the slowdown will be temporary and can be overcome in the course of next year, he added.

ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter , Germany's biggest steelmakers, have already started curtailing their production.

The industry in Europe is suffering from weaker demand and destocking by their customers, forcing some to idle blast furnaces to shore up prices.

But the World Steel Association struck an optimistic note on Wednesday, raising its 2011 and 2012 forecast for global steel demand, driven by China. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Ludwig Burger)