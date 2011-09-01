FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA sees the liquid crystals business softening in the third quarter but improving again slightly in the fourth, the head of its chemicals business said.

"We can only see a few weeks ahead in this business," Bernd Reckmann told a press briefing on Wednesday, in remarks set for release on Thursday.

Reckmann said he remained optimistic for the business and especially for margins at the unit.

Merck is the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens. The business posted an operating margin of 34 percent in the second quarter.

Reckmann is the executive board member in charge of Merck's chemicals business, including its liquid crystals business and its Millipore lab equipment unit.

Millipore is eyeing small acquisitions aimed at complementing its technology, he said.

(Reporting by Frank Siebelt)