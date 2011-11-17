FRANKFURT Nov 17 Holders of Greek sovereign debt said they had formed a creditor committee and hoped to start talks as soon as possible to implement a 50 percent haircut on Greek sovereign debt, Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance said on Thursday.

Dallara said he was "Encoiuiraged about the prospects of crystrallising a deal in the period ahead," adding that he expected talks to conclude within weeks. "I don't envisage a broad range of options this time. Would hope to concentrate on a more limited range of options," Dallara added.

Euro zone leaders agreed on July 21 to provide 109 billion euros to Greece in new official financing, together with the International Monetary Fund until mid-2014.

The sweetener is aimed at preventing an "involuntary" Greek default -- which would trigger Credit Default Swaps (CDS), a hard-to-predict event that could cause chaos in markets -- by persuading the banks to take the cuts voluntarily.

The private sector agreed in July to take a mere 21 percent loss on their holdings of Greek debt, but the outlook has since deteriorated and they have been told they need to take a bigger loss to put Greece on a more sustainable path.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)