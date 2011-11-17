FRANKFURT Nov 17 The European Central
Bank has done a good job in reacting to the financial crisis and
should continue to play a key role in restoring financial
stability in the euro zone, Charles Dallara, managing director
of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on
Thursday.
"I think the ECB if you look past over the past 3 years has
really stepped up, going back to the early days of the strains
back in August 2007, is quite impressive," Dallara told a news
conference following a meeting of creditors in Frankfurt.
"We continue to see an active role of the ECB as an essential
ingredient to stabilize the outlook for the euro zone economy,"
Dallara said.
He also said that a 50 percent haircut for Greek sovereign
debt by private bondholders should make a big difference in
returning market confidence and ruled out any further
negotiations on a larger hit for creditors to take.
"There is not going to be another round of this," Dallara
said, referring to Greek sovereign debt restructuring talks.
The IIF's managing director said he did not foresee radical
restructuring of other euro zone debt.
"I don't deny that other countries have problems, Italy,
Spain, none of those problems require the same treatment," he
said.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)