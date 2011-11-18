FRANKFURT Nov 18 Germany must draw a line in the sand about further private sector involvement in sovereign debt restructuring to preserve demand for such debt among investors, Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International finance said.

"There are some questions about where Germany and some other countries stand in terms of future private sector involvement," Dallara said on the sidelines of a Frankfurt banking conference on Friday.

"Trying to build in private sector involvement in new structures like the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) would be a mistake," Dallara said.

"There is otherwise a serious risk of undermining appetite for sovereign risk," Dallara reiterated, adding that it was not impossible to convince investors that Greece was a unique case and that other sovereign debt would not need to be restructured.

