FRANKFURT Nov 18 Germany must draw a line
in the sand about further private sector involvement in
sovereign debt restructuring to preserve demand for such debt
among investors, Charles Dallara, managing director of the
Institute of International finance said.
"There are some questions about where Germany and some other
countries stand in terms of future private sector involvement,"
Dallara said on the sidelines of a Frankfurt banking conference
on Friday.
"Trying to build in private sector involvement in new
structures like the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
would be a mistake," Dallara said.
"There is otherwise a serious risk of undermining appetite
for sovereign risk," Dallara reiterated, adding that it was not
impossible to convince investors that Greece was a unique case
and that other sovereign debt would not need to be restructured.
