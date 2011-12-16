BRIEF-Uk's SFO says four sentenced over 160 mln stg financing fraud
* Four sentenced to 44 years, in total, for 160 mln stg financing fraud
FRANKFURT Dec 16 The European Central Bank said on Friday it will hold two one-day liquidity injections to bridge banks' financing needs ahead of its new three-year lending operations.
The first will be allotted on Dec. 20 and the second on Feb. 28. The ECB will hand out its three-year loans on Dec. 21 and Feb. 29.
(Reporting By Frankfurt newsroom)
* Four sentenced to 44 years, in total, for 160 mln stg financing fraud
* Ameriprise Financial reports a 7.09 percent passive stake in First NBC Bank Holding Co as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kWW9WU] Further company coverage:
* Its unit, Hanza Invest SA, signs 138.8 million zlotys ($34.25 million) loan agreement with Alior Bank for investment Hanza Tower in Szczecin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0527 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)