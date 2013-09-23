BRIEF-Shaanxi Int'l Trust's 2016 profit up, to invest up to 2.5 bln yuan in equities in 2017
* Says 2016 net profit up 13.5 percent y/y at 515.2 million yuan ($74.74 million)
For European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments at the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, click on:
* Says 2016 net profit up 13.5 percent y/y at 515.2 million yuan ($74.74 million)
* In February 2017, group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately rmb2,104 million an increase of approximately 197.7% Source text (http://bit.ly/2ms5sPd) Further company coverage:
* Says Feb net profit at 359.8 million yuan ($52.20 million)