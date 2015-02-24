Feb 24 Stroeer Media SE

* 2014 sales 721 million euros, up more than 11 percent organically

* 2014 EBITDA 148 million eur, up more than 25 percent

* CFO says is very comfortable with analyst estimates for 2015

* 2014 dividend should be clearly above the 0.10 eurper share paid for 2013 - COO tells reuters Further company coverage: