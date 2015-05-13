BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 (Reuters) -
* German chemicals assn VCI says Q1 industry output down 0.2 percent, prices down 3.5 percent, revenue down 1.5 percent
* German chemicals assn vci still sees 2015 industry output up 1.5 percent, prices down 2.0 percent, revenue down 0.5 percent
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.