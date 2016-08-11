Aug 11 Deutsche Telekom

* CFO says has recorded positive contract customer trend for two consecutive quarters in Netherlands

* CFO says still confident that mobile service revenues - excluding regulatory impact - will increase by 1 percent on average

* CEO says wants to win more new broadband customers than in 2015, when we won 283,000

* CFO says working on bringing the Netherlands back into positive territory

* working on improving Netherlands ops - CFO

