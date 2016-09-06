Sept 6 Daimler luxury brand Mercedes-Benz global sales

* Says Mercedes-Benz August passenger car sales rise 11.8 percent to 156,246 vehicles

* Says Mercedes sales rose 12.9 percent in Europe, 25.4 percent in China and 0.1 percent in U.S.

* Says August sales of Mercedes and Smart cars up 12.2 percent at 163,877 vehicles

* Sales driven by E-Class, and 39 percent rise in demand for SUV's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: