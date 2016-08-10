Aug 10 BMW

* Says deliveries of BMW i3 up 33.7 percent at 2,358 cars

* Says Europe sales of BMW and Mini up 5.6 percent in Europe, 7.9 percent in Asia, down 3.9 percent in Americas

* Says Mini sales up 4 percent at 26,439 cars

* Says delivered 180,080 automobiles in July, up 4 percent on year

* Says BMW brand sales up 4 percent in July at 153,392 cars Further company coverage: