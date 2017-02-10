UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 BMW
* Says January deliveries reach 163,288 vehicles, up 6.8 pct compared with last year
* Says January deliveries of Mini reach 19,563 vehicles, up 3.7 pct compared with last year
* Says BMW passenger car January deliveries reach 143,553 vehicles, up 7.2 pct compared with last year Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources