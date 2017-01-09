UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 9 BMW sales chief Ian Robertson:
* Says sees 'low single-digit' global auto market growth in 2017, Europe and U.S. in line -Sales Chief
* Says BMW targets 5-6 percent China sales growth in FY 2017, in line with expected market expansion -Sales Chief
* Says Russian auto market has 'reached the bottom', expects further Brazil decline -Sales Chief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources