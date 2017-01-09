Jan 9 BMW sales chief Ian Robertson:

* Says sees 'low single-digit' global auto market growth in 2017, Europe and U.S. in line -Sales Chief

* Says BMW targets 5-6 percent China sales growth in FY 2017, in line with expected market expansion -Sales Chief

* Says Russian auto market has 'reached the bottom', expects further Brazil decline -Sales Chief