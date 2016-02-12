BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Commerzbank Chairman in message to staff
* Commerzbank to pick successor for CEO Martin Blessing by April shareholder meeting
* Currently working on shortlist of CEO candidates, whole supervisory board to decide on new CEO
* Have strong internal and external candidates
* Am prepared to step down before 2018 if new qualified chairman candidate is found Further company coverage:
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017