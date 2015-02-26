Feb 26 Fielmann:

* 2014 sales 1.23 million eur versus year-earlier 1.16 billion

* 2014 pretax profit 225 million eur versus year-earlier 199 million, net profit 161 million eur versus 142 million

* Says 2014 div 1.60 eur/shr vs yr-earlier 1.45 eur

* says is confident it will further expand its market share in 2015

* Reuters poll average for fielmann 2014 sales was 1.23 billion eur, pretax profit 227 million, net profit 157 million, dividend 1.65 eurper share