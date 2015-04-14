BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of Dupixent
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of Dupixent® (Dupilumab), the first targeted biologic therapy for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
April 14 Bayer AG
* Says to commence two Copanlisib Phase III studies on patients with indolent non-hodgkin lymphoma Further company coverage:
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of Dupixent® (Dupilumab), the first targeted biologic therapy for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing