BRIEF-A1M Pharma: ROSGard shows strong protective effect against renal damage in connection with radiation therapy in preclinical long-term study

* PRELIMINARY DATA FROM THE COMPLETED PRECLINICAL LONG-TERM STUDY WITH AN ANIMAL MODEL CLEARLY ESTABLISH THE STRONG PROTECTIVE EFFECT AGAINST RENAL DAMAGE OF THE ACTIVE SUBSTANCE IN THE CANDIDATE DRUG ROSGARD IN CONNECTION WITH RADIATION THERAPY