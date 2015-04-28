UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Fielmann AG
* Q1 sales 317.1 million eur versus 306.3 million
* Fielmann Q1 pretax profit 62.8 million eur versus 58.9 million, net profit 44.5 million versus 42.5 million
* Fielmann says expects sales and earnings to rise this year
* Reuters poll average for fielmann Q1 sales was 317 million eur, pretax profit 61.3 million, net profit 42.3 million Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.