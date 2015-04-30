April 30 Krones Ag

* Says q1 sales up 5.1 percent at 738.9 million eur, q1 ebt up 16.5 percent at 50.2 million eur, q1 ebt margin at 6.8 percent

* Reuters poll average for krones q1 sales was 724 million eur, q1 ebt was 46.7 million eur

* Says still expects 2015 sales to increase 4 percent, ebt margin at 6.8 percent after 6.5 percent in 2014