BRIEF-Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
May 27 Bayer Confirms To Decide Over Ipo Or Spin Off of materialscience in h2 - ceo speaking at agm
* Confirms plans to float material science unit by mid-2016 at the latest - ceo
* Bayer confirms working on new structuring of remaining group, no job cuts planned Further company coverage: (Reporting By Patricia Weiss)
March 28 Applied BioCode Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mv3TBX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)