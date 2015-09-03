BRIEF-Senior Housing Properties Trust enters JV to own buildings in Boston’s seaport district
* Senior Housing Properties Trust announces joint venture to own buildings in Boston’s seaport district
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 For the highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference, please click on:
* Senior Housing Properties Trust announces joint venture to own buildings in Boston’s seaport district
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli irrigation specialist Netafim said on Monday it has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the possible sale or public offering of the company.