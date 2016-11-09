UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Kuka
* Says 9M orders up 23 percent to 2.63 billion eur
* Says 9M sales 2.04 billion eur versus 2.2 billion eur year ago
* Says 9M EBIT margin before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and extraordinary expenses for Midea 5.5 percent
* Says 9M earnings after taxes 79 million eur versus 63 million eur year ago
* Says amends 2016 guidance, now sees sales around 3 billion eur, EBIT margin unchanged at more than 5.5 percent
* Says previous 2016 guidance was for sales of more than 3 billion eur
* Says improvement in H2 revenue insufficient to offset H1 decline
* Says general industry and automotive, China and North America should make positive contribution to sales development Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources