BRIEF-Capitaland looks to expand its presence in Vietnam
* Capitaland to significantly increase its S$2.1 billion multi-asset class presence in Vietnam
Sept 3 Deutsche Boerse AG
* Says has successfully completed the placement of 2,475,248 treasury shares, thereby raising a total amount of 200 million euro Further company coverage:
* Capitaland to significantly increase its S$2.1 billion multi-asset class presence in Vietnam
MILAN, March 27 U.S. private equity fund Elliott is helping a struggling Chinese consortium buy Italian storied soccer club AC Milan with a 253 million euro investment, lawyers representing Elliott said on Monday. In a statement, the lawyers said Elliott would provide 180 million euros to complete the acquisition, and another 73 million euros to help the club face short-term payments. A source close to the matter said Elliott would provide an additional 50 million euros to be