No 'Love Actually' when Trump asked actress Emma Thompson for date
March 24 British actress Emma Thompson says President Donald Trump once called her out of the blue years ago and asked her for a date.
Aug 13 Stroeer SE
* H1 sales up 8.6 percent at 363.4 million eur, EBITDA up 35.8 percent at 78.4 million eur
* H1 net profit 18.8 million eur versus 2.5 million, adjusted profit 33.8 million eur versus 17.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 British actress Emma Thompson says President Donald Trump once called her out of the blue years ago and asked her for a date.
March 24 Kanye West has settled a lawsuit by a Hungarian rock singer who accused the hip-hop star of sampling one of his best-known works without permission for the 2013 song "New Slaves."